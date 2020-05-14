Philippines Prepares for Evacuation as Typhoon Ambo Strengthens Amid Pandemic - Photo, Video

Philippines authorities, under quarantine measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, are preparing to evacuate about 400 thousand people due to Typhoon Ambo, according to ABS-CBN.
Typhoon #AmboPH is hitting Eastern Samar in the #Philippines with winds reaching 150kph. #RedCross teams have already been preparing & are ready to respond where needed. https://t.co/Kr9g3HZKRz— IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) May 14, 2020
According to reports, the Philippine Ministry of Health warned local authorities that a distance of at least one meter should be maintained between evacuated people in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
As #Ambo continues to strengthen, AccuWeather meteorologists say the storm will become a typhoon before striking the Philippines: https://t.co/hbSUu8vQRS pic.twitter.com/eZnAqBIuIe— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 13, 2020
The head of the emergency department of the province, Josh Eciano, said that some of the evacuees will be placed in isolators that were previously intended for patients with COVID-19, but were not used, as well as in other quarantine facilities.
Ambo bakit ka ganyan Grabe ka naman. 😔— JennlyAlzate💮 (@jennlyalzate) May 14, 2020
Lord God, protect those people that are affected by the typhoon. 😔 Praying for everyone's safety. 😭
Kuha po ito ni Kristuff Nebrida from Arteche Eastern Samar.
#AmboPH #TyphoonAmbo pic.twitter.com/PWiI2TiWHR
All comments
Show new comments (0)