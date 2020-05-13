Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Lower Following Uptick in COVID-19 Infection

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region slipped in morning trade on Wednesday, according to CNBC News.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was 1.28 percent lower, while the Topix index also lost 0.99 percent.
South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.07 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.91 percent lower in early trade.
Meanwhile on Wall Street, stocks suffered losses as the United States prepares to reopen the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 457.21 points to close at 23,764.78. The S&P 500 dropped about 2.1 percent to end its trading day at 2,870.12. The Nasdaq Composite also fell more than 2% to close at around 9,002.55.
All comments
Show new comments (0)