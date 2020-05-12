Finally the End: Former K-pop Idols Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon Sentenced to Prison

The court has decided to lower the original length of imprisonment for Choi Jong-hoon to just two and half years.

Seoul's Central District Court passed its final sentence on the two main defendants in the scandalous Burning Sun club case on 12 May. According to the court decision, ex-member of rock band F.T. Island Choi Jong-hoon was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, plus 80 hours of sexual violence education and a three-year employment restriction in areas related to children and adolescents. But former singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young was sentenced to five years in prison, plus 80 hours of sexual violence education and was given a five-year restriction.

The court decided to lower the previous sentences of five years and six years respectively in light of a letter of settlement with the victim after both men appealed the previous court decision.

The two were charged with aggravated rape with intoxicated women; Jung Joon-young was also charged with spreading sex videos and photos taken with a hidden camera in a group chat room containing acquaintances such as Seungri, a former member of BIGBANG who was also a defendant in the Burning Sun case, and was indicted without detention and is now undergoing his mandatory military service.

Some of those who have been watching the case since the beginning of 2019 say the sentences are too lenient.

Tw// sexual assault, rape



Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon's should not have this much leniency for what they did

They deserve a harsher punishment — Lu⁷🌹⁵☔𖧵|nsfr| (@crackheadLuisa) May 12, 2020