WillBeYOURSForever: EXO's Chanyeol Wins Over Top Trends With New Collab

Fans are trending hashtags while the talented artist is promising to be “yours”.

The new song 'Yours' - a collaboration between artists such as DJ Raiden, solo singer Lee Hi, EXO's Chanyeol and rapper Changmo was released with a colorful MV on 12 May. Four artists - different in their approach and style of music - gathered to create a unique sound with touching lyrics about lovers who cannot forget each other even after they split apart. It is made in R'n'B disco-style with retro mood synth sound and a funky guitar performance.

Chanyeol, the main rapper from well-known around the globe K-pop boy band EXO, is famous for his numerous successful and worldwide famous song collaborations like the original soundtrack 'Stay With Me' from the 2016 hit television drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', which is considered as one of the most recognisable K-pop songs of all time.

DJ Raiden, who appeared in the MV alongside Chanyeol, debuted under SM Entertainment in 2017 and was one of the stars who was honored to perform at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in 2018. He also features as a producer on the song this time round.

Rapper Changmo and singer Lee Hi added a unique tone to the song: with strong and powerful rap and tender vocals.

EXO-Ls (name given for the fans of EXO), one of the biggest fandoms in K-Pop, flooded Twitter with hashtags related to the song and Chanyeol, praising the new release and the artists who participated.

#WillBeYOURSForever Is Trending!



#1 Worldwide 🎉

#1 Australia

#1 Brazil

#1 Indonesia

#1 South Korea

#1 Malaysia

#1 Mexico

#1 Philippines

#1 Singapore

#1 Thailand

#1 Vietnam

#2 Argentina

#2 Poland

#2 Russia

#2 UAE

#2 USA#EXO @weareoneEXO — OVERLORD 엑소 (@OverlordEXO) May 12, 2020

Look how fine and ethereal he is! He is truly an artist and an art at the same time!!! 😍#WillBeYOURSForever #6시_찬열_Yours #CHANYEOL @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/5yTaVRPISN — chæmn (@exoflexed) May 12, 2020

Chanyeol’s deep voice just blend so well with LeeHi’s soft soothing voice. Changmo’s blend of rap adds a whole new flavor to the song. Raiden did a great job in producing the song! its a masterpiece#WillBeYOURSForever #6시_찬열_Yours @weareoneEXO #EXO

pic.twitter.com/jmYYvBW4r6 — 🐧🐯 (@CHANSOOperior) May 12, 2020