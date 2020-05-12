Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Destroys at Least 350 Dwellings – Reports

"The fire broke out from a house adjacent to the camp and quickly it spread to the adjacent shanties," Refugee Relief and Repatriation Additional Commissioner Mohammad Shamsuddoha said, as quoted by the newspaper.
According to the Bangladeshi newspaper New Age, the fire damaged a further 350 dwellings and approximately 20 people suffered injuries and received treatment at a Doctors Without Borders field hospital.
According to the UN Refugee Agency, the Kutupalong refugee camp is the largest of its kind in the world. Roughly 860,000 Rohingya refugees are currently based in Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar district after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.
