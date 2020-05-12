Iran’s Top General Calls Upon Pakistan Army to Free Abducted Border Guards

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has called upon Islamabad to release three of its border guards, who were kidnapped from a border post and taken to Pakistan in October 2018.
Baqeri urged his counterpart Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take decisive action to release the guards taken hostage by the terror group Jaish-ul-Adl.
Bajwa and Baqeri also discussed the recent terror attack on Pakistani troops in Balochistan on Friday, in which six Pakistani security personnel, including an officer, were killed when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while returning from a routine patrol.
The two military leaders called for military cooperation, expressed a desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.
In October 2018, Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped 14 Iranian soldiers at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province.
Iran and Pakistan have been constructing border walls since May 2019 and it is expected that the entire border will be sealed within the next three to four years.
