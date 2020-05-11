Five Injured in a Blast in Peshawar, Pakistan

At least three people including two traffic police officers on Monday sustained severe wounds in a blast at Rampura Gate on Peshawar’s Ashraf Road. The blast took place in the business centre of the city. The injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.
#BREAKING Blast reported in #Peshawar near #Rampura Gate area. It was a VBIED. 3 people including 2 traffic policemen injured and moved to medical facility. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/CiwBWIOAsc— Dwain Jude D'silva (@JudeDwain) May 11, 2020
According to Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Shafqat Malik, 2kg improvised explosive device was placed along the road side. Security forces have reached the blast site and cordoned off the area.
There are also reports of two people killed in the blast but it hasn't been confirmed by the officials yet.
Bomb blast in Peshawar kills 2 innocent ppl.— Imtiaz (@Patriotimmy) May 11, 2020
Where r so called defenders of human rights, who advocate human rights 4 BLA & PTM, NDS & RAW funded.
innocent killed also hav hunan rights & families. Is any1 gonna mourn their deaths or they will become part of "Colletral Damage"?
On 9 May, Pakistan's interior ministry had released a threat alert to police and administration about the targeting of the public places by anti-state elements.
threat alert issued day before yesterday and now there has been a blast reported in Peshawar. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/aFCf3LToO4— FATEHYAB KHALID ZUBAIR (@__FATEH__) May 11, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)