09 May 2020
    View of the Han Show Theater, right, and the Wanda Reign hotel in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei province, 20 September 2014

    Wuhan Tops Travellers' Wish Lists in 2020

    © East News / Imaginechina
    Asia & Pacific
    
    Though severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the domestic tourism market is gradually resuming with people's desire for travel increasing, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the Tourism Research Centre under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

    The report is based on big data and 15,163 questionnaires.

    According to the report, Wuhan - the hardest hit city during the coronavirus outbreak - is at the top of wish lists for travellers, who said they want to contribute to the economic development in the region following the epidemic. Beijing was the next most popular choice, followed by Chongqing.

    Travellers with low incomes are especially interested in travelling as hotels and attractions offer lower prices. The report said that people in this group are expected to take 3.8 trips on average this year, up from 1.6 trips the previous year.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    A Wuhan Lab is at the Centre of the Coronavirus Origin Conspiracy. Here is What is Known About It
    Further, it is estimated that people will spend 5,746 yuan ($811) on travel this year, 734 yuan higher than in 2019.

    Though some groups of people cancelled their trips because of COVID-19, about 72.4 percent of people surveyed said that they still have plans to travel as the epidemic wanes.

    According to the report, 9.4 percent of those surveyed set their travel plans during the outbreak, and about 30 percent said that they will carry out their plans within three to six months once the epidemic is over.

    Short-distance tours are recovering while outbound tourism lags as people think domestic attractions are much safer than those overseas.

    Summer and National Day holidays are prime for vacation and are preferred by travellers, the report said.

    "COVID-19 has created the greatest challenge the world's tourism sector has seen in some time", said Song Rui, director of the Tourism Research Centre.

    "The industry is in a slow recovery thanks to the government's strong and effective measures to control the epidemic", but the resumption of tourism faces obstacles as people stress over safety, cleanliness and possible risks when travelling, she added.

    Shu Zhan, dean of the Tencent Culture and Tourism Industry Research Centre, said at an online news conference recently that the coronavirus outbreak has thoroughly changed people's view of consumption, which requires the industry to upgrade to meet people's rising demand for higher quality tourism.

    Shu said that travellers are placing more emphasis on quality, especially concerning emergency response, social security and health. Moreover, tourism has become more popular as low-income groups and seniors are growing to be potential consumers of tour products.

    This article has been published in cooperation with China Daily

    travels, travel, travelling, COVID-19, Wuhan, China
