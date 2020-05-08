'Unfounded Claims': Islamabad Rejects Delhi Move to Include Pakistan Territory in Weather Bulletin

The Pakistani foreign ministry has rejected an Indian move for “inclusion” in the Pakistan side of Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Indian TV weather bulletin. The foreign ministry of Islamabad said on Friday that, similar to the so-called “political maps” issued last year by India, the move is also "legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions".
"No illegal and unilateral steps by India can change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognised as such by the international community including the United Nations. Such moves by the government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.
Islamabad urged Delhi not to make baseless assertions and to abstain from misleading the world community through unfounded claims on regional sovereignty.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Weather department began to provide weather details for the Pakistan side of region.
Comprehensive weather report from across the entire territory of India. Click on the link for complete weather report. https://t.co/owMyKfURdD pic.twitter.com/63Efu375VY— Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 8, 2020
On 4 May, India issued a notice to a senior Pakistani diplomat, asking Islamabad to vacate all the areas of Kashmir and end its "illegal occupation".
Gilgit-Baltistan is the northernmost part of the larger Kashmir region, and has been administered by Pakistan since 1947.
