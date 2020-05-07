Pakistani Embassy Official in Ukraine Sacked After Being Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

An officer from the Foreign Service of Pakistan, identified as Waqar Ahmad, posted in Ukraine has been reprimanded following allegations of sexual harassment against a local-based cleaner/messenger.
A statement by the Pakistani government says that Ahmad has also been charged with abuse of authority, creating a hostile environment, and unlawful termination of a local employee.
Posted as the First Secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Ahmad was found guilty of the aforementioned charges.
Official statement from Pakistan government on Foreign Services official posted in Ukraine being reprimanded for sexual misconduct. pic.twitter.com/ngfcwbflyM— Aakriti Sharma (@_aakritisharma) May 7, 2020
Pakistani law protects officials posted at missions or embassies abroad as per the immunity laws of a host nation, but the ministry begins an investigation against officials if the Pakistani government receives a complaint.
In 2014, two Pakistani diplomats were among several officials accused of raping and abducting a child by the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). However, Pakistan had called back the diplomats and stated that the allegations were made by the wives who wanted to stay in the UK.
