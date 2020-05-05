Fans Celebrate EXO's Baekhyun Birthday by Trending #HappyBaekhyunDay Worldwide

The favourite singer of South Korean President Moon Jae-in also gave his fans a present - the first photo teaser for his upcoming album.

Fans of EXO, known as EXO-Ls, officially trended top on Twitter both in English and Korean as they celebrated the birthday of their beloved idol - Byun Baek-hyun (known as simply Baekhyun) on 6 May.

​Baekhyun, one of the main vocalists of the “Nations Pick” - K-pop boy band EXO - is known among fans for his strong bond with EXO-Ls, and coincidentally, exactly on the same day when the artist turned 27, his official website was updated with a new photo confirming his comeback with a second solo album. Fans believe it is his present to them on his birthday as further details of the album are yet to be revealed.

​Confirming his special attitude to his fans Baekhyun spent two hours talking on a live stream with fans, singing for them, eating snacks and fooling around - mainly because the regular birthday fan meetings for SM Entertainment artists are not currently possible.

This handsome guy who has a nice voice and hit high notes perfectly is now 28 years old, but he doesn't look like one.



​EXO member Kai congratulated Baekhyun in his Instagram post with Taemin from SHINee (both of them are Baekhyun's bandmates in K-pop supergroup SuperM): they found a fan-made stand with Baekhyun on the streets of Seoul and took a picture, saying “giving congratulations through the picture”.

