Fans Celebrate EXO's Baekhyun Birthday by Trending #HappyBaekhyunDay Worldwide

Fans of EXO, known as EXO-Ls, officially trended top on Twitter both in English and Korean as they celebrated the birthday of their beloved idol - Byun Baek-hyun (known as simply Baekhyun) on 6 May.
200506 [TRENDS] Baekhyun related hashtags are trending worldwide!
4 #HappyBaekhyunDay
5 #자랑스러운_큥이날
6 #해피쿙데이
22 #HappyKyoongDay
23 #BAEKHYUN
Keep on sending your love for Baekhyun! 💕@weareoneEXO #EXO @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/Li5NdPLeIG
Baekhyun, one of the main vocalists of the “Nations Pick” - K-pop boy band EXO - is known among fans for his strong bond with EXO-Ls, and coincidentally, exactly on the same day when the artist turned 27, his official website was updated with a new photo confirming his comeback with a second solo album. Fans believe it is his present to them on his birthday as further details of the album are yet to be revealed.
200506 [UPDATE] #BAEKHYUN smtown website update— Intexolteam🌐 (@intexol_team) May 5, 2020
🔗https://t.co/nRdXGoJ35H#HappyKyoongDay#HappyBaekhyunDay @weareoneEXO #EXO @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/ncN56yDhH3
Confirming his special attitude to his fans Baekhyun spent two hours talking on a live stream with fans, singing for them, eating snacks and fooling around - mainly because the regular birthday fan meetings for SM Entertainment artists are not currently possible.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY I LOVE YOU #HappyBaekhyunDay— ًً (@KAlFESSION) May 5, 2020
pic.twitter.com/qafXuihede
THIS IS MY BABY BIRTHDAY!!— Karen (@valeriee3161) May 5, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE 🤩🥳 #HappyBaekhyunDay #HappyKyoongDay @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/AFWGd1aWoX
happiest birthday, mahal ko! thank you for being such a bubbly sunshine esp during the times i feel like the world is against me. i’ll see when i see you, yea? 🥰🥳 #HappyBaekhyunDay pic.twitter.com/nJclsyYVD6— m 🌤🌥 (@bestofmewgulf) May 5, 2020
This handsome guy who has a nice voice and hit high notes perfectly is now 28 years old, but he doesn't look like one.— Ayns (@ayynanah) May 5, 2020
To our Vocal King Happiest Birthday! 😘 @B_hundred_Hyun #HappyBaekhyunDay pic.twitter.com/nSvYy0bpR7
EXO member Kai congratulated Baekhyun in his Instagram post with Taemin from SHINee (both of them are Baekhyun's bandmates in K-pop supergroup SuperM): they found a fan-made stand with Baekhyun on the streets of Seoul and took a picture, saying “giving congratulations through the picture”.

Fans also sent loads of love to their favourite idol:
compilation of 28 year old baekhyun 😔#HappyBaekhyunDay pic.twitter.com/noYG09TQl6— CHANBAËK PREDICTIONS (@chanbaekpredict) May 5, 2020
Baekhyun's Twitter Fans Stats:— SMTownEngSub (@SMTownEngSub) May 5, 2020
Gender:
59% Male
41% Female
Age:
69% are 18-24 years old
29% are 25-34 years old
2% are 35-44 years old
Top 5 Languages:
1. Thai
2. English
3. Korean
4. Persian
5. Spanish@B_hundred_Hyun#HappyBaekhyunDay#자랑스러운_큥이날#해피큥데이 pic.twitter.com/vi6pKWS6JL
#HappyBaekhyunDay 💖✨Sending lots of love and well wishes on your special day! Please stay happy and healthy! 😘 pic.twitter.com/ldJEqhFu5p— Redd ✨ 첸 ; (@redaesi) May 5, 2020
happy birthday to the brightest star #HappyBaekhyunDay #GeniusBaekhyunDay#자랑스러운_큥이날 pic.twitter.com/XOKo32D9Hw— 쿵 holiday 🤍 (@CORGlTUBE) May 5, 2020
