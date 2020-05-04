Register
22:00 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A World Food Program (WFP) worker arranges relief packages at a warehouse designated to the United Nations for humanitarian aid for Africa to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 14, 2020.

    WFP Resumes Supplies to N. Korea After Disruptions Over Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

    © REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (182)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/66/1079196613_0:224:3244:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_adf09b7f6ad408a0b06bbd95477e1ea1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005041079196687-wfp-resumes-supplies-to-n-korea-after-disruptions-over-coronavirus-related-restrictions/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has resumed its supplies to North Korea that have been hampered by coronavirus-related movement restrictions and expects the imports to reach the levels that were in place before the pandemic, Elisabeth Byrs, a senior spokeswoman in WFP Geneva Office, said on Monday.

    "Lately, we have been confronted with obstacles just like those we have been experiencing elsewhere in the world because of COVID-19, including a slow-down in maritime transport and restrictions on movement for our staff. However, we are working closely with the government to find solutions. The import of our supplies has resumed and it is expected to reach pre-COVID levels within the next few weeks," Byrs said.

    The spokeswoman argued that the WFP's operations in North Korea would continue amid the pandemic, noting that providing food and nutrition assistance had become critical in the time of the health crisis.

    "WFP operations in the country [North Korea] continue and it is even more vital to keep them going during this challenging time. The food and nutrition assistance we provide is critical. They directly address the chronic issues of undernutrition that affect so many children and mothers due to an insufficient intake of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals in their diet," Byrs said.

    According to the spokeswoman, due to the pandemic, planting of the summer crops may be delayed in North Korea, which is extremely disaster-prone. In addition, given that climate-related shocks are also on the rise in the country, households may have fewer resources to go around.

    "We are entering a period that is characterized by frequent natural disasters, such as drought and floods ... The coming weeks and months are actually a very critical period of time that calls for our uninterrupted assistance to the vulnerable populations," Byrs added.

    Byrs continued by emphasizing that the UN food-assistance program had a severe funding shortage that led to reductions in the scope of its work even before the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

    "We are asking the international community not to overlook the needs in [North Korea]. The most vulnerable children and mothers need our continued support," the spokeswoman concluded.

    In April, the WFP warned that the crisis triggered by the pandemic could generate multiple famines of "biblical proportions" in the world. The UN branch called on the international community to ensure uninterrupted food supplies to the poorest countries, as existing food stockpiles would last only for a few months.

    The WFP has said that North Korea was among the 49 countries that faced high risks of poverty and food shortages due to the coronavirus crisis.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (182)

    Related:

    Trump Says Has 'Good Relationship' With North Korea, Used to Have Good Relationship With China
    N Korea's Foreign Ministry Denies Pyongyang Sent Letter to Trump
    China Sent Medical Team to North Korea For Kim Jong Un, Report Claims
    US Think Tank Says Train Allegedly Belonging to N Korea's Kim Was at Wonsan Compound on April 21, 23
    Kim Jong-un ‘Alive and Well’, Advisor to South Korea’s President Says
    Tags:
    supplies, food, COVID-19, coronavirus, North korea, UN, World Food Programme (WFP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse