Asia Pacific Stocks Trade Lower, With Major Regional Markets Closed for Holidays

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region fell on Monday morning, with markets in China, Japan, and Thailand closed for holidays, CNBC News reported.
In South Korea, the Kospi index was 2.28 percent lower in morning trade, while the Kosdaq index lost 0.59 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.51 percent in early trade.
Overall in the region, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dipped 0.78 percent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures fell in overnight trading on Sunday. Futures contracts tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 1.5 percent lower on Sunday night, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also fell more than 1 percent, according to CNBC.
Wall Street began 2020 on a high, extending a multi-year rally before the pandemic forced its three main indexes to lose as much as 35 percent at one point in March.
