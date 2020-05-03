Register
14:21 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on 17 April 2020. - The P4 epidemiological laboratory was built in co-operation with French bio-industrial firm Institut Merieux and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The facility is among a handful of labs around the world cleared to handle Class 4 pathogens (P4) - dangerous viruses that pose a high risk of person-to-person transmission

    State-Funded Lab in Australia Linked to China’s Coronavirus Research – Reports

    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/29/1078992963_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_accc98c32aa2f66a25d2486b3b569798.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005031079182622-state-funded-lab-in-australia-linked-to-chinas-coronavirus-research--reports/

    The intensifying debate over COVID-19’s possible origins has taken on a political dimension amid claims by US President Donald Trump that the virus likely originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, even as his own officials say they agree with the scientific consensus that the novel coronavirus was “not manmade or genetically modified.”

    The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the Australian federal agency responsible for scientific research, has been involved in the training and funding of the work of a team of Chinese scientists who would go on to engage in the genetic modification of deadly coronaviruses transmittable from bats to human beings in Wuhan, Australia’s The Daily Telegraph has reported.

    The report, based on a 15-page intelligence dossier on the COVID-19 outbreak by the Five Eyes, the Anglophone intelligence alliance consisting of the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, alleges that senior researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the institute at the heart of President Trump’s claims as to the virus’s origins, either received training or were employed by CSIRO’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory.

    Furthermore, the newspaper says that cooperation between CSIRO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences appears to be ongoing.

    The names of Chinese scientists working in Australia are said to include Dr. Shi Zhengli, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases the Wuhan lab, who lived in Australia over a three month period in 2006 as a visiting scientist, and who was said to have engaged in research into the SARS virus. Peng Zhou, another senior researcher who currently heads up the Bat Virus Infection and Inmmunology Project at the Wuhan lab, spent five years studying and working in Australia, completing his doctorate at CSIRO between 2009 and 2010 and going on to engage in bat research at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory between 2011 and 2014. In 2019, the researchers published a paper in the Viruses medical journal warning of the danger of cross-species coronavirus transmission originating in bats.

    Sarah Henderson, an Australian senator, called the dossier’s findings and the revelation that Chinese scientists had engaged in bat virus research in Australia “very concerning,” suggesting the need for “extreme care” when it comes to “any research projects involving foreign nationals which may compromise our national security or biosecurity.”

    News of Australian support for the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s comes following revelations last month that the US National Institutes of Health, a US government agency, gave the Chinese lab some $3.7 million in grant money to conduct experiments on bats to examine how coronaviruses are transmitted. In a separate development, the US Department of Education has asked the University of Texas to provide all records of contracts with the Wuhan lab amid reports on millions of dollars in contracts on biosafety training and “collaborative scientific investigations in biocontainment.”

    The Five Eyes have accused China of “destroying evidence” from the Wuhan lab and refusing to provide live virus samples to international scientists working on a vaccine.

    Dr. Vyuan Zhiming, veteran director of the Wuhan lab, insists that the lab’s “strict regulatory regime” and code of conduct for research precludes the lab from being the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Last week, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell indicated that the US intelligence community “concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” echoing sentiments expressed by Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley. As recently as Thursday however, President Trump said he was confident that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan lab, without citing details or his sources.

    The attempts by the world’s two economic superpowers to blame one another for the virus make sense, given that COVID-19 has caused trillions of dollars in economic damage worldwide, infecting over 3.4 million people and helping to cause over 244,000 deaths. A number of US officials allied to the president have already called for measures to ‘punish’ China for the virus, with the Washington Post reporting last week citing sources that lawmakers were mulling ‘canceling’ some of the US debt held by China as punishment.

    Related:

    Pope Francis Calls for International Cooperation to Develop Vaccines Against COVID-19
    Donald Trump Takes Aim at George W. Bush Over Call for Unity in Times of COVID-19
    Pompeo Claims There is 'Significant Amount of Evidence' Coronavirus Came from Wuhan Lab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse