5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan - Central Weather Bureau

The epicentre of the natural disaster was located 70.7 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 40.4 km, according to CWB data.
The earthquake was registered in Taitung County, Hualien County, Chiayi County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.
🇨🇳 #Breaking A quake measuring 5.4 Richter magnitude struck the waters off the Taitung county, island of #Taiwan as of 11:24: report— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) May 3, 2020
🇨🇳 #突发 #台湾 台东县海域发生5.4级 #地震，震源深度40千米，厦门、福州、泉州等地震感明显#earthquake pic.twitter.com/av77MYXu9K
No injuries were reported.
