Register
01:26 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Naha Int'l Airport , Okinawa-pref.

    Okinawa Airport Uncovers Third Unexploded Bomb Likely Linked to US’ WWII Campaign

    Wikimedia Commons
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    A second round of runway closures has been ordered by Japanese officials at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture after workers discovered a third unexploded, 550-pound bomb that is suspected to have been dropped by US forces during World War II.

    A spokesman for Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism office announced Thursday that an unexploded bomb, measuring 550 pounds in mass, 4 feet in length and 1 foot in diameter, was found by a construction crew working near Naha Airport’s runway No. 1 at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Citing a Naha city spokesperson, Stars and Stripes reported that the bomb discovered was some 30 feet away from the locations of two additional bombs previously unearthed on April 17 and April 23, which were defused on Sunday and later removed by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 15th Brigade.

    A date has not been announced for the 15th Brigade, which disposes of approximately 600 explosives annually, to return to the airport. A protective plate has been placed over the bomb until it can be defused and disposed of by the JGSDF.

    Like the most recent explosive, Japanese officials believe the other two unexploded bombs were remnants of US air raids on Okinawa during WWII.

    “It is not so rare to find a cluster of bombs in such a close area like this, but we haven’t made a similar discovery [in the city] for about two years,” the Naha city spokesperson said. “There is a possibility that we will see more bombs like this until road construction is completed by the runway.”

    The April 17 unearthing of the first unexploded bomb prompted the closing of Naha Airport’s No. 1 runway and dozens of subsequent flight delays and cancellations. While the airport was waiting for the first explosive to be defused, construction workers identified the second unexploded bomb on April 23, located in a trench located approximately 65 feet away from the first.

    Following the disposal of the munitions, the No. 1 runway was reopened for a couple of days before the airport closed it once again on Wednesday. However, no flights have been canceled this time, as they have been moved to the second runway.

    Related:

    US Navy: Sailors in Japan Must Track Movements, Contacts to Prevent COVID-19 Risks
    Beautiful Cherry Blossoms Bloom in Empty Streets of Japan Amid Quarantine
    Japan's Sex Workers to be Eligible for COVID-19 Relief as Gov't Caves in to Barrage of Criticism
    PACAF Names Cause of US F-16 Jet Dropping ‘Inert Bomb’ on Private Property in Japan Incident
    Photos: US Hornet Jets Spotted Patrolling Near Japan With Live Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles
    Tags:
    Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF), Japan, defuse, bomb, World War II, World War II, WWII, airport, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse