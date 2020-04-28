Register
21:21 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, made available on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet takes off from China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. China has successfully landed a fighter jet on its first aircraft carrier, which entered service two months ago, the country's official news agency confirmed Sunday. The Liaoning aircraft carrier underscores China's ambitions to be a leading Asian naval power, but it is not expected to carry a full complement of planes or be ready for combat for some time.

    Fed Up With FONOPS: China ‘Expels’ US Warship From South China Sea, Urges Focus on COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2130
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004281079127175-fed-up-with-fonops-china-expels-us-warship-from-south-china-sea-urges-focus-on-covid-19/

    In an echo of rhetoric deployed against Beijing for months, Chinese warships drove a US Navy destroyer out of contested waters, urging Washington to focus on combating the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 50,000 Americans.

    Tables Turned

    On Tuesday, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) “expelled a US warship that trespassed into Chinese territorial waters off the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea as the US' move could have easily caused an accident,” as the Global Times put it.

    "We urge the US side to focus on the epidemic prevention and control on its homeland, contribute more to the international fight against the pandemic and immediately stop military actions against regional security, peace and stability," Senior Colonel Li Huamin, a spokesperson of the PLA Southern Theater Command, told the Times.

    The US has registered more than 1 million cases of the novel coronavirus, and more than 50,000 Americans have died. Li’s rhetoric mirrors that used against Beijing for months by adversaries such as Taiwan, which perpetually peppered their condemnations of Chinese military maneuvers with urgings to focus on the COVID-19 outbreak instead. The virus originated in Wuhan, causing a major outbreak earlier this year that has mostly subsided.

    Li told the Times the PLAN dispatched naval and aerial forces to follow the ship after it trespassed into Chinese territorial waters, warning it to leave until it did.

    US Battle Group Drills in Region

    The warship was the USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that has been stirring up trouble in the region for days. On Friday, the Barry transited the Taiwan Strait, which Beijing regards as internal waters since it doesn’t recognize the autonomy of Taiwan. The warship then returned to the South China Sea, where it rejoined a group of warships that included the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Bunker Hill, the Australian Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta and, most importantly, the amphibious assault ship USS America, an aircraft carrier capable of dispatching thousands of US Marines.

    The battle group’s drills have “included integrated live fire exercises, coordinated helicopter operations, small boat force protection drills, command and control integration, and maneuvering interoperability,” the US Navy announced on April 22. On Tuesday, that was expanded to include sailing provocatively close to the Xisha Islands, a chain of tiny dots of land called the Paracel Islands in English and the Hoang Sa Archipelago by the Vietnamese.
    Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas
    The Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), left, is underway with the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52).
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jim Ong
    The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts routine underway operations. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Both missions are what the Pentagon calls “Freedom of Navigation Operations” (FONOPS), based on the idea that the waterways are international waters, posturing to disregard China’s claims to control the area.

    "By conducting this operation, the United States demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can lawfully claim as its territorial sea, and that China's claimed straight baselines around the Paracel Islands are inconsistent with international law,” a US Pacific Fleet spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

    “These provocative acts by the US side … have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security interests, deliberately increased regional security risks and could easily trigger an unexpected incident,” the South China Morning Post quoted Li as saying in a statement on WeChat. “[The acts] were incompatible with the current atmosphere as the international community is fighting pandemic … as well as the regional peace and stability.”

    Beijing Expands Island Administration

    China has laid claim to dozens of tiny islands in the South China Sea, a region believed to house large hydrocarbon reserves and that carries trillions of dollars in seaborne trade annually. Beijing claims historic right to roughly 90% of the region, roughly defined by the so-called Nine Dash Line. However, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan have also made claims on parts of the waterway, all of which somewhat overlap with China’s claims.

    Many of those islands, however, are little more than reefs reinforced against high tides by earth dredged up from the seafloor, leading many nations to refuse recognition of the artificial islets.

    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017
    © AP Photo / CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017
    However, Chinese administration has continued to push forward. The city of Sansha, a prefecture-level administrative town established on Yongxing Island in the Xisha Islands in 2012, established its first municipal districts earlier this month, Global Times reported on April 18.

    China’s Natural Resources Ministry and Civil Affairs Ministry also announced the Chinese names and coordinates belonging to 25 islands, shoals, and reefs, as well as 55 submerged oceanic mountains and ridges, Agence France-Presse reported on April 22.

    Related:

    Aerial Early Warning, Reconnaissance Training Boosts PLA Navy's Capability in South China Sea
    Beijing Slams 'Certain US Politicians' for Meddling in South China Sea Issue
    Malaysia Fears Presence of Warships in South China Sea May Spike Tension
    Tags:
    People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), expelling, Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS), Paracel Islands, US Navy, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse