At Least 8 Injured in Blast That Took Place at Counter-Terror Operation Site in Kashmir - Reports

A shell that was left behind during the gun battle between militants and security forces had exploded, according to The Economic Times.
A photo posted on social media shows the alleged site of the blast.
13 people including 4 kids wounded in a blast that occurred near a site of gunbattle in #Lowermunda #Qazigund area of #Kulgam #Kashmir— Muneeba Tak (@MuneebaTak) April 27, 2020
I wonder why people are so excited to visit #encounter site when they are witnessing bloodshed since ages pic.twitter.com/CbV2B7XJfl
On Sunday evening, four alleged terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
According to the police, the gunfight occurred during their cordon and search operations (CASO) in the Lower Munda area of Qazigund in Kulgam district, which is around 70 kilometres away from Jammu and Kashmir’s Summer capital Srinagar.
