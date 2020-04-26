Register
05:37 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020

    Russian Lawmaker Explains Why Kim Jong Un's Health Draws Scrutiny Amid Speculation of Death

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107909/46/1079094690_0:91:3089:1829_1200x675_80_0_0_07e8138311bfdd0d248f9e34c53426e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004261079094719-russian-lawmaker-explains-why-kim-jong-uns-health-draws-scrutiny-amid-speculation-of-death/

    Amid speculation regarding the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some reports suggest that he may be dead, while most have adopted a wait and see attitude, as the DPRK state media reports on Kim's activities.

    Russian senator and former chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Pushkov, tweeted why global attention is now being drawn to Kim Jong Un's health. Pushkov said that the reason for this is not only the lack of information, but also political relations between the US and North Korea, implying that "the United States and neighboring countries of the DPRK, they see him as a kind of guarantee of stability in the North Korea".

    ​A tweet reads: "There are so many rumors around Kim Jong-un's condition, not only because of a lack of information. In the United States and neighboring countries of the DPRK, they see him as a kind of guarantee of stability in the North Korea and some predictability of its actions. Kim is Trump's negotiating partner. Hence - there is a lot of attention".

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump called the CNN report on Kim's alleged surgery and poor health condition "incorrect", claiming that reporters had "used old documents". 

    Guesses on the North Korean leader's health and possible demise follow reports claiming he underwent heart surgery that placed him in "grave danger". Rumours are fueled by Kim's absence from his grandfather's high=-profile birthday's celebrations. The South Korean state-run news agency Yonhap reported Sunday, citing DPRK state media, that Kim expressed his "appreciation" to the builders of the city of Samjiyon, but did not elaborate on health conditions or whereabouts.

    Related:

    North Korean State Media Report on Kim Jong Un's Activities Amid Death Speculation - Yonhap
    US Think Tank Says Train Allegedly Belonging to N Korea's Kim Was at Wonsan Compound on April 21, 23
    #KIMJONGUNDEAD Goes Viral Amid Speculation About North Korean Leader Kim's Alleged Demise
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Russia, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse