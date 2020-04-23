5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a 5.5-magnitude quake has hit Nagano prefecture, with the epicentre located just 300 km (over 186 miles) from Tokyo at a depth of 10 km (around 6 miles).
moderate #earthquake shakes Eastern Honshu, #Japan 12 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/2z7L8nM5js pic.twitter.com/Zlx2ase5p8— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 23, 2020
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and tsunami waves caused by them.
