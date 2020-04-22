Register
15:10 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing

    Huawei Wins Over Half of 5G-Related Contracts From China's Biggest Carrier Amid US Pressure - Report

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107805/02/1078050245_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_fbe56dfb408ed76831e97a47ba7b04f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004221079056799-huawei-wins-over-half-of-5g-related-contracts-from-chinas-biggest-carrier-amid-us-pressure---report/

    The Chinese tech giant has faced huge pressure from Washington since the latter launched a crackdown campaign in 2019 in an attempt to deprive Huawei of both the resources to build its devices and the markets to sell them in. The US specifically pressured countries to deny Huawei access to their 5G markets, a demand most states have so far ignored.

    Huawei has won 28.4 billion yuan ($4 billion) worth of contracts for the construction of 5G infrastructure in China from the country's largest carrier, China Mobile, since the beginning of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing obtained procurement data. The news agency said that the contracts amount to the construction of 132,000 base stations in the country, which is over the half of the total amount the carrier ordered to be built this year.

    The rest of the contracts were reportedly split between Huawei's competitors, with ZTE receiving around 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) worth of contracts and Ericsson being awarded 5 billion yuan ($710 million) in contracts.

    FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, shows the Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, shows the Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province

    Apart from winning contracts to build base stations, Huawei has reportedly also secured agreements with China Mobile to ship it around 70,000 smartphones equipped with 5G technology and 140,000 portable WiFi devices capable of working with 5G networks. The news agency wasn't able to estimate the value of these contracts, however.

    The 28.4 billion yuan contract that Huawei won is just a part of Beijing's roughly 1.2 trillion yuan ($170 billion) project to spread 5G technology across the country over the course of five years to become a global leader in the sphere. China's President Xi Jinping called the 5G technology development a cornerstone for restoring the country's economy after it suffered a heavy blow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    US Crackdown Campaign

    Yet this portion of the larger pie might help Huawei during a time when it remains under mounting pressure from the US, the news agency noted. Washington introduced limits on the business interactions of American companies with the Chinese tech giant, demanding that they obtain a special licence to export US technologies to Huawei. In recent developments, Trump threatened to cut the sale of chips made by American firms to the Chinese company.

    In addition to this, the US attempted to push Huawei out of 5G markets across the world, demanding that other countries ban the tech giant from deploying its 5G equipment. The White House claims that Huawei helps Beijing to spy on its customers by installing backdoors in its equipment, but has not provided any proof to substantiate the allegations.

    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Where's the Beef? Huawei Official Slams Mike Pompeo for Anti-China, 5G Agendas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

    Both China's government and Huawei have denied any cooperation with the aim to spy on people, promising to sue Washington over its crackdown campaign. The Chinese tech giant has also vowed to find replacements for American technologies in the near future in order to become independent from them.

    Tags:
    5G, 5G network, Huawei, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse