Baekhyun Hits Twitter Trends Worldwide as EXO Vocalist's Comeback Confirmed

It will be his first return since his debut album “City Lights” last year.

On 22 April, SM Entertainment confirmed the second solo album release of EXO's member Byun Baekhyun at the end of May. This album will be made following a 10-month gap from the previous “City Lights”.

According to media reports, Baekhyun is actively participating in various aspects of the production process of the album.

Fans went mad over the news of the upcoming album, trending the hashtag #BAEKHYUN_is_Back, and are ready to support in every way:

This really was everyone's reaction when baekhyun solo 2.0 comeback news came out #Baekhyun_is_Back pic.twitter.com/rTVtdOSg9i — 61•04 🌸 (@chanyeoloving) April 22, 2020

Who's having a solo comeback next month?? #BAEKHYUN_is_BACKpic.twitter.com/lwFGlaOBI3 — 🎀 chanhun tweetfic 📌 咖啡 ☕️ 사랑 하자 🐰 TESTING 🎀 (@PopRockShawty) April 22, 2020

exo-ls on their way to make baekhyun a million seller:#BAEKHYUN_IS_BACK

pic.twitter.com/QDyMMEjpTy — tricia (@jonginflicted) April 22, 2020

Baekhyun broke records with city lights and now he will break his own records ...legendary behaviour...#BAEKHYUN_IS_BACK @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/aTf8twLNWS — مِ (@xLu7han) April 22, 2020

However, this is not the only activity that Baekhyun has been involved in recently. As leader of the Super M K-pop boy band, he will be performing in the upcoming "Beyond LIVE" online concert broadcast, which will be aired on the fan platform “Vlive” on 26 April. On 18 April, Super M participated in the Lady Gaga-curated "One World: #TogetherAtHome" concert as the only K-pop group in the line-up.

Moreover, Baekhyun, as one of the most popular and recognisable South Korean artists, is also involved in other activities: from participating in EXO's sub-unit - EXO CBX - together with his band-members Chen and Xiumin and performing soundtrack songs for K-dramas, to being a co-creative director of the streetwear brand “Privé”. The artist has shown amazing results in everything he does. Baekhyun has earned a huge number of fans and supporters and proven his name as the “Genius Idol”, which was given to him for his perfect professional skills as a singer, easy going and funny temper, and handsome visuals.