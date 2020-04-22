Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Tests Negative for COVID-19, Goes into Self-Isolation

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for COVID-19, but has still gone into self-isolation.
The prime minister underwent a medical examination after reports that a person he had met last week tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Government sources have said that Khan is currently running state affairs remotely. The decision was taken by the PM himself as a “precautionary measure”, they further added.
Faisal Edhi, the head of Pakistan's largest charity group the Edhi Foundation, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. He was in Islamabad when he met Khan to donate a $61,090 (PKR 10 million) cheque on behalf of his organisation for the COVID-19 relief fund.
As of Wednesday, Pakistan has 9,749 positive COVID-19 cases and 203 deaths due to the virus. Meanwhile, the government has eased restrictions in mosques for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)