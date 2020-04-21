Chemical Plant in China's Jiangsu Province Catches Massive Fire – Videos

According to the CCTV report, the fire occurred at around 9 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) at a factory of grinding materials in the city of Lianyungang. The fire was contained before it had a chance to cause any casualties, the local authorities were cited as saying.
Police have reportedly detained the plant's representative as part of measures to determine what had caused the fire.
江蘇連雲港一化工廠發生爆炸…… pic.twitter.com/GiKVIGQpZ4— Chris (@notmyChris) April 21, 2020
Some witnesses claim that they heard an explosion prior to the blaze, but the local authorities have insisted that no blast preceded the fire.
Other angles #Jiangsu— Alejando Cáceres (9年在China) (@descoladoen) April 21, 2020
Source: Weibo pic.twitter.com/87AtRA8VlG
The Jiangsu province had already seen a massive fire at another chemical plant claim lives of 47 people and injuring 640 others in March of last year.
