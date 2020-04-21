Pakistan Charity Group Head Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Meeting PM Imran Khan

Faisal Edhi, the head of Pakistan's largest charity group the Edhi Foundation, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Currently in isolation in Islamabad, Edhi was asymptomatic but insisted on getting tested as he was working with patients on the ground.
Edhi was earlier in Lahore and then travelled to Islamabad, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated a $61,090 (PKR 10 million) cheque on behalf of his organisation for the COVID-19 relief fund.
His son, Saad Edhi, has said that the whole family and all his contacts will be undergoing tests for the virus.
Pakistan has recorded 9,505 positive cases of COVID-19 and 197 deaths due to the disease amid a partial lockdown. The country’s Punjab province is the worst hit, with 4,195 cases.
