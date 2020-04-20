NCT Dream Reveal Teaser for Upcoming Comeback

Photo and video teasers for the upcoming comeback of the K-Pop boy band NCT Dream with the album “Reload” were released on 20 April on the group's official Twitter account along with the schedule for the promotion.

‘Reload’ Schedule poster



NCT DREAM 〖 Ridin’ 〗



Music Release ➫ 2020 04 29 6PM (KST)

MV Release ➫ 2020 04 29 6PM (KST)

Album Release ➫ 2020 04 29#NCTDREAM_Ridin #NCTDREAM #Ridin#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/IYXYOYXdUH — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 20, 2020

NCT DREAM 〖 Ridin’ 〗



Music Release ➫ 2020 04 29 6PM (KST)

MV Release ➫ 2020 04 29 6PM (KST)

Album Release ➫ 2020 04 29#NCTDREAM_Ridin #NCTDREAM #Ridin#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/m34FBvMT3b — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 20, 2020

‘RELOAD’ CREW VIDEO



NCT DREAM 〖 Ridin’ 〗



Music Release ➫ 2020 04 29 6PM (KST)

Album Release ➫ 2020 04 29#NCTDREAM_Ridin #NCTDREAM #Ridin#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/JobYDrU9UZ — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 20, 2020

The youngest sub-unit of the NCT project from SM Entertainment showed perfect and confident visuals with their street style. The upcoming release will be the last one before the members join together with former NCT Dream member Mark to take part in activities as flexible units of NCT.

Made up of SM trainees and promoted as a unit, with members then grading into other NCT units after reaching adulthood, NCT Dream gained a lot of attention with the concept of its initial connection “from teenagers - to teenagers” a fact that was recognised by both Times and Billboard. In 2018 they were included as the only Korean artists in the list of “25 Most Influential Teens”.

NCTzens (the official name of NCT's fandom) are impressed by the handsome and mature look the sub unit presented and are waiting patiently to see everything that their favourite band has prepared for them.

SO IT'S TRUE THEN??? WE'RE GOING TO HAVE MINI MVS FOR B SIDE TRACKS TOO!! OH MY GOD SKDJSKWJD #NCTDREAM_Ridin#NCTDREAM #Ridin#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/AjctpOGebz — jisung love bot ↺ (@lattejisung) April 20, 2020