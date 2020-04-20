Stranded Pakistanis in Dubai Slam Imran Khan for Failing to Bring Them Home - Video

Pakistani citizens stranded in Dubai have slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for not making any arrangements to bring them back.
The stranded workers described it as shameful on the Pakistan government's part for not bringing back their citizens despite charging them a hefty amount for tickets.
A video of Pakistani nationals asking Prime Minister Khan to think about them has gone viral on social media.
In the video, people can be seen complaining to the Pakistani embassy in Dubai for selling tickets at the elevated price of 2000 UAE Dirham ($535). The video also shows them claiming that they voted for Imran Khan and during this difficult time he has not come forward to help them.
Stranded overseas Pakistanis n Dubai protested & chanted slogans against @ImranKhanPTI & his government 4 nt making any arrangements 2 bring them back & da embassy selling poor Pakistanis the ticket in 2 k. Dz is such a shame & disgusting 4 nt bring them back home.@SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/NSCqLU3ezT— Zarak khan (@zarak_khaan) April 20, 2020
Last week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that over the next two weeks it would be repatriating its stranded citizens. According to the Pakistani government, 227 citizens were were flown home on Saturday.
