GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON Win Over Worldwide Trends as K-Pop Boy Band Releases New MV

GOT7 released their new album 'DYE,' the same day with a videoclip for the title track.

Fans of famous K-Pop boy band GOT7 from around the world trended on Twitter hashtags related to the group's newly released album after a video for the title track "Not by the Moon" was dropped on 20 April.

The romantic lyrics, powerful dance and the Shakespearean atmosphere in the MV melted the hearts of Aghases (official fandom of GOT7) and they are eagerly awaiting the online showcase Got7 members prepared for them during the pandemic.

I AM SO PROUD TO BE STANNING SUCH TALENTED FREAKS SINCE THE DEBUT #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON THE ALBUM IS 10 OUT OF 10!!!!!! you guys are wonderful @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/olz45uDuwa — アマニ ☾ (@ARV3N_) April 20, 2020

i just came here to say that king jackson is singing #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON #GOT7_DYE_OUTNOWpic.twitter.com/MSeJmDgQhq — 🍓🚀 (@nvrby) April 20, 2020

i just LOVED every single thing about the MV. i'm so proud of you boys!! #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON pic.twitter.com/OoCLK76oKM — not by the moon🌒 (@lookirain) April 20, 2020

the dance break and then YOUNGJAE ! how am i supposed to breathe !!!?? #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON pic.twitter.com/Pb5WgTVf8e — 福 NOT BY THE MOON (@momonwi) April 20, 2020

​Their new album 'DYE contains 10 songs that all filled with tender words dedicated to feelings of love from different angles. It is available now on major music platforms.

The band already showed their appreciation to fans during online promotions before the release, moving to online dates instead of live appearances in order to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

Multinational K-pop band GOT7 was formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted in 2014 with seven members from South Korea, China and Thailand. It is among the most recognisable K-pop bands with huge fandom support from all over the world. Known for their perfect live performances and ability to engage successfully with any suggested concept, they have entered both the Billboard and Oricon charts with their releases and proved themselves to be successful in selling out stadiums and winning numerous awards.