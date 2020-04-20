Register
20 April 2020
    President of South Korea Moon Jae-in

    S Korean Leader Moon's Approval Rating Hits Record-High Since October 2018 Amid COVID-19 Fight

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    SEOUL (Sputnik) - The approval rating of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reached a record 58.3 percent for the first time since the end of October 2018 in light of the slowing coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to a survey published by South Korean pollster Realmeter on Monday.

    Over the past week, the president’s popularity was at the level of 58.3 on average, and peaked on April 17, as the approval rating reached 61 percent. This exceeds the level of the fourth week of October 2018, when the president's approval rating was 58.7 percent. In 2019, the Moon's popularity fluctuated between 42-48 percent and started increasing after the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic.

    According to the pollster, the government's work in the fight against coronavirus, additional measures to support affected businesses, and the victory of the ruling Democratic Party in the parliamentary elections last week had a positive impact on Moon’s popularity among South Koreans.

    The number of citizens who are not satisfied with Moon's policies decreased by 1.4 percentage points over the past week and now amounts to 37.6 percent.

    The approval rating of the Democratic Party stands at 46.8 percent, and the main opposition United Future Party has 28.4 percent. Last week, the figures for the parties stood at 43.2 and 28.8 percent respectively.

    The survey was conducted during the past week except April 15 and involved 2,530 adults.

    Electric screens about precautions against the illness COVID-19 are seen in a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and 105 more deaths for a total of 1,770 since the outbreak began two months ago
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Vietnamese Nationals Face Deportation After Breaking South Korea Lockdown Rules
    Last week, Realmeter said that Moon's approval rating stood at 53.7 percent, the highest level since November 2018.

    According to the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 13 to 10,674 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has increased by two to 236. The number of new daily infections in the country has been below 20 for the third consecutive day. On Sunday, South Korea recorded only eight new cases, which was the lowest increase since mid-February.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold
    Tags:
    poll, coronavirus, COVID-19, approval rating, Moon Jae-in, South Korea
