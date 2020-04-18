6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ogasawara Islands Off Japan's Coast - Japan's Meteorological Agency

The epicentre of the seismic activity was registered at a depth of 490 kilometers.
There is no information about victims or damage, and there is no tsunami threat.
⚠️#Japan🇯🇵: A powerful #earthquake of magnitude Mi=6.9, was registered at 150 KM W of #Chichishima, subprefecture of #Ogasawara. Depth: 485 KM. [PRELIM.].— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) April 18, 2020
Source info: PTWC.
この地震を感じましたか？, 教えてください！.#EQVT,#地震,#jishin,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto,#지진. pic.twitter.com/l8d6KXchaw
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
