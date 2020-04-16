Asia-Pacific Stocks Fall in Morning Trade

Asia-Pacific stocks fell in morning trade on Thursday, CNBC News reported.
Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.34 percent, driven by Fanuc's losses of 2.64 percent. The Topix index dipped 1.08 percent.
South Korea's Kospi also fell slightly, losing 0.39 percent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.27 percent, while the Shenzhen composite slipped 0.496 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng also dropped 0.73 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.52 percent lower, following Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac falling 2 percent each.
Overall in the region, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped 0.76 percent.
While major stock indexes in the region traded lower, Australia's unemployment rate for the first two weeks of March came in at 5.2 percent - lower than the 5.5 percent expected by the country's bureau of statistics.
