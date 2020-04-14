Level Up: Comeback and Reorganisation Announced for NCT Dream

It's apparently time for one of the units of a larger project to grow up.

SM Entertainment on 14 April made two major announcements regarding the K-pop group NCT Dream.

The first one is a confirmed comeback with their fourth mini-album “Reload” on 29 April. The new album will be released nine months after the previous one - "We Boom" contained of five songs.

The second is that the current line-up of NCT Dream will be reorganised. For now, the boy band consists of six members: Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

After the promotion of “Reload”, the members will complete with former NCT Dream member Mark to do activities as other flexible units of NCT.

Initially, NCT Dream was formed from SM Rookies and now, after reaching adulthood, members can join other NCT units.

NCT (Neo City Technology) is a huge project of SM Entertainment where only one unit - NCT 127 - is fixed. All 21 members involved in the project are flexible and can enter any sub-group or unit of the NCT Team: NCT U, NCT 127 or WAY V. A member can also become a part of any existing NCT unit, or a new sub-unit if one were to be created.

This approach helps create various promotions, try numerous genres, and match members to reach more synergy and success.

NCTzens (the official name of NCT's fandom) all over the world are excited at the news.

nctzen: DREAM FIXED UNIT



SM: Comeback, no graduation system anymore, NCT U rotation, Mark and Haechan can be a part of it and all can join others unit



nctzen: aCTuaLly

SM: IT’S DONE#NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/Z0yqR6gmFm — A Confused Stan (@ACupOfGiani) April 14, 2020

mark going back to nct dream again pic.twitter.com/IFdgH17ErT — 𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐚 ↺ (@jaemygcafe) April 14, 2020