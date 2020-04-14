Show Must Go On: SM Entertainment and Naver Launches New Digital Platform for Online K-Pop Concerts

One of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea SM Entertainment, which is known for its high-quality content, innovative decisions, and presentation of its artists announced a collaboration with Naver on 14 April. The latter is the biggest search engine in the country. The two giants joined forces through a MOU (memorandum of understanding) to create an absolutely new product where musicians will design and build their own membership system for fans.

The companies' joint efforts will appear on the global market via a live concert streaming service called “Beyond LIVE”. In the face of the new reality where people are isolated at their homes, this new digital product will help K-pop idols and their fans to communicate through real-time comments and fans will be able to watch online digitally optimised live concerts instead of offline performances. Even digital light sticks will be available to create the mood of the real concert.

K-pop's so-called "Avengers" SuperM, a joint project of SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group, will be pioneering the new technology and give a live concert through the platform on 26 April.

Fans are amazed by the alternative they have been given to see their favourite band on stage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

