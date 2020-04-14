Indian Navy Develops Innovative 'Evacuation Pod' to Airlift COVID-19 Patients - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Armed Forces are extending all possible help to the government during the COVID-19 crisis and are also devising innovative methods to fight the disease.

The Southern Command of the Indian Navy in Kochi, Kerala state, has come up with an innovative solution to minimise the threat of contracting the coronavirus while airlifting COVID-19 patients - an "Evacuation Pod".

Indian Navy’s Southern Command, Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod to airlift any #COVID19 patient from a warship or any other place while minimising the threat of spread of infection. It was developed locally on available stretchers & can be used by other agencies also. pic.twitter.com/7vj2jAa7va — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 14, 2020

​The pod, which was developed using available stretchers, would help airlift any #COVID19 patient from a warship or any other place.

The stretcher is covered on all sides with glass-like material, cutting off the possibility of the pilots coming into contact with a patient while evacuating or airlifting them.

But it's not the first time that such an innovation has been made.

Recently, the Indian Navy's Mumbai dockyard developed an infrared-based temperature sensor with their limited available resources to compensate for the scarcity of thermal screening guns.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is also extending help to the government in these trying times by establishing quarantine facilities in various parts of the country, and much more. The Indian Air Force has also helped in evacuating stranded nationals from countries such as China, Italy, and Iran.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown to 3 May to bring down the number of positive cases in the country. India has 10,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has reported 339 deaths due to the same. However, as many as 1,036 patients have been cured or discharged, as per details given by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.