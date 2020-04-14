Strong 6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near New Zealand - USGS

The quake happened at 1:07 a.m. GMT in the Pacific Ocean, 1084 kilometres to the north-east of the town of Tauranga, which is located on the country's North Island, USGS reported.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km, 196 kilometres south-east of Raoul Island.
M6 - 196km SE of Raoul Island, New Zealand— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) April 14, 2020
Mag: 6
Depth: 10km
Date-Time: 2020-04-14 01:06:44 UTChttps://t.co/yAggEA6vhj#USGS #Earthquake #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/uEhvHmZpbs
No tsunami warning has been declared so far.
Parts of New Zealand lie within the so-called Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped string of volcanoes around the Pacific Rim, where about 90 percent of the world's quakes take place.
All comments
Show new comments (0)