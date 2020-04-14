Stocks in Asia-Pacific See Gains Ahead of China Trade Data for March Release

Asia-Pacific stocks saw gains on Tuesday morning ahead of China's March trade data release, CNBC News reported.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix index gained 0.48 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively, while South Korea's Kospi went up 0.66 percent.
In Australia, shares also traded higher back from holidays on Friday and Monday, with the S&P/ASX 200 adding 0.14 percent.
The overall MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was slightly higher in the morning trade, gaining 0.09 percent.
Investors expect China's trade data for March to be released on Thursday morning, and are closely watching how the country is reviving business activities following COVID-19 quarantine measures.
Meanwhile, major US stock indexes fell on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 settling 1 percent down.
