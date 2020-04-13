Nazi Flag and Chinese Banner With 'COVID-19' on It Mounted Over Australian City - Photo

A Nazi flag and several Chinese flags with "COVID-19" written on one of them were planted on top of a Telstra communications tower in Kyabram, north of Melbourne, on Sunday, according to ABC News. The banners are believed to have been mounted on the tower between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and were flying above the town for almost 48 hours before finally being removed.
Chinese and Nazi flags hung atop phone towers in racist attacks in Kyabram https://t.co/Sg386mkGM0 #COVID19— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) April 13, 2020
Police are investigating the issue, and in the meantime, no group or person has claimed responsibility for the incident.
