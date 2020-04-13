Pakistan Army Plane Crashes in Gujarat, Killing Both Pilots

A military aircraft has crashed during a routine mission near Gujarat, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations reported on Monday. According to a statement from the Air Force, Major Umer, an instructor pilot, and Lieutenant Faizan, a student pilot, died in the crash.
A video allegedly depicting people gathering around the crashed plane has been published on Twitter.
#BreakingNews A #Pakistan Army aircraft- #Mushaq- crashed on Monday near #Gujarat during a routine training mission.— SindhLeaks |سنڌليڪس (@Sindhleak) April 13, 2020
Both pilots, Major Umer (instructor pilot) and Lieutenant Faizan (student pilot) lost their lives in the crash. pic.twitter.com/EPg6tkHTuH
The plane lost today was an MFI-17 Mushshak, a single-engine training aircraft designed and developed by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).
