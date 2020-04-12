Fans in Distress as BLACKPINK's Jisoo Profile Removed From YG Acting Site

Fans are worried, both about the future of Jisoo - and about the future of the K-Pop girl band itself.

A Jisoo fansite, JISOOENT, noticed that the profile of the BLACKPINK member had been removed from the website of the YG Entertainment branch label for actors - YG Stage.

from this to this... jisoo will never shine in that company! i hate it so much pic.twitter.com/STBfxHNQKK — ً (@JISOOENT) April 11, 2020

​Jisoo was previously listed among famous actors like Lee Sung-kyoung, Lee Jong-suk, Nam Joo-hyuk and others.

Fans have become increasingly worried about the future of the band and its activities in light of the girl group's comeback being postponed at least until the second quarter of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak: BLINKs (the official name of fandom) have been waiting for the BLACKPINK comeback since the release of “Kill This Love” in April 2019 and the agency has so far given no explanation for the delay.

It is not the first time that fans have been disappointed by the agency’s treatment of the group. Recently fans sent tracks to the YG building with banners "Make solo project releases you promised".

Fans are wondering what happened to the solo projects for the rest of BLACKPINK members as the 2020 year continues to grind on.



Although Jennie made her solo debut with "SOLO" in 2018, however the other members have not yet released anything that was promised by YG. pic.twitter.com/eHcSISFHPF — Chart Hud (@charthud) April 8, 2020

​The agency only gave Jennie her solo debut with "SOLO" in 2018, and the other members have yet to get their own projects, even though this was promised by former YG CEO Yang Hyun-suk back in 2018.

Blinks appear to be furious over the mistreatment of Jisoo, the agency's attitude towards BLACKPINK the band and due to the silence from the YG agency.

my biggest hope for Jisoo getting a solo job is through acting, i want to see her in a drama just like the other visual members in kpop but yge took her out from yg stage, i can't fvcking believe it. are they really that afraid that any member of blackpink will shine? i'm pissed! — ʲ ᵃ ᵈ ᵉ ⁻ ⁰³²⁷ (@swallalisaa) April 11, 2020

In honor of YGE removing Jisoo from their official list of actors, here is the Jisoo scene from Arthdal Chronicles pic.twitter.com/M8aXI8MjkV — lizzie⁷ (@roseIysium) April 12, 2020

You deserve better. Please stop being selfless and start being selfish for your own good.. You don't trained for 5 years to be treated like sh*t.. Show us the spirit that Old Jisoo has. Please Chichi.. We love you. We want to see actress and artists jisoo in the future.. pic.twitter.com/nyJ993DqlA — JISOO FIRST (@kjsfirst) April 11, 2020

