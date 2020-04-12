Register
08:54 GMT12 April 2020
    Punjab police personnel wearing facemasks patrol on a deserted street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on April 11, 2020.

    Sword-Wielding 'Sikh Warriors' Chop Off Policeman's Hand, Injure Others in Punjab, India - Video

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While police are on duty enforcing a 21-day lockdown in India amid the coronavirus crisis, there have been an increasing number of attacks on officers.

    In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Punjab, a police officer’s hand was chopped off and several others were left injured in an attack carried out by "Sikh warriors" on police personnel who were on duty enforcing the lockdown on Sunday.

    The video shows the violent troublemakers ramming their vehicle into the barricades and attacking the policemen; suddenly one of the purported Sikh men dressed in a black robe gets down from the vehicle and chops off the hand of senior police officer Harjeet Singh, who fell onto the road, crying with pain.

    WARNING: The Following Video is Graphic and May Offend Sensibilities

    ​Talking to media, Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab, said, “In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) injured a few Police officers in… Punjab’s Patiala city.  Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, whose hand got cut-off, has reached PGI Chandigarh (the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh).”

    Nihangs are Sikh warriors who carry traditional weapons such as swords and dress in lose robes.

    Seven members of the Nihang group have already been arrested. The official further informed that a team of top plastic surgeons from the medical institute are conducting surgery on ASI Harjeet Singh.

    According to the police, a group of 4-5 "Nihangs" had been asked to stop at a vegetable market and show their curfew passes at 6:15 a.m. IST. However, they rammed their vehicle into the barricades and attacked police personnel on duty.

    Many such incidents involving attacks on police officials have come to light in the wake of COVID-19 in India as police are ensuring that people follow the lockdown orders in place. Recently, a family of three were booked for assaulting police officials in the city of Hyderabad in the Indian state of Telangana after they stopped them for violating the lockdown orders. Similarly, in Kolkata, West Bengal, five police officials were attacked by locals upon being confronted for flouting lockdown norms.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country which came into effect on 24 March at midnight. The shutdown provisions are likely to be extended after the heads of various states in the country advised prime minister Modi in a high-profile meeting on Saturday.

     

    Votre message a été envoyé!
