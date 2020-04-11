Assassin Who Killed 'Father' of Bangladesh Bangbandhu Executed by Hanging

The Bangladesh authority has hanged the killer of the country's founder, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Sunday, according to representatives of the Dhaka jail.
Captain Majed was arrested earlier this week after absconding for nearly 23 years.
"Majed was hanged at 12.01am," jailer Mahbubal Islam said.
#Mujib’s killer Majed hanged!— Atik Liman (@atikul_liman) April 11, 2020
Abdul Majed, one of the convicts in the killing of #Bangladesh’s ex president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been executed at the #Dhaka Central Jail.#bangali #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/G45aGqPmQ3
Earlier on Wednesday, President Abdul Hamid rejected a mercy petition filed by Majed. The Bangladesh apex court convicted Majed and 12 others on charges of the assassination of Bangabandhu and his 23 family members in 1975. Five of those convicted were hanged in 2010 while one died in Zimbabwe.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman was the founder of modern-day Bangladesh and many consider him to be the father of the nation. The leader was assassinated on 15 August 1975 while serving as the nation's prime minister.
