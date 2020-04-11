Photos: China's New Type 075 Amphibious Assault Ship Catches Fire

The People’s Liberation Army's second Navy Type 075 amphibious assault ship was wrapping up construction amid speculation that it could soon be launched.

China's second amphibious assault ship caught fire on Saturday as it was undergoing construction in its drydeck at Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Shanghai.

It is unclear how much damage the fire has done to the ship, nor is the reason known. According to the Drive, the fire might have started in its well deck, the space in assault ships where ship-to-shore transport boats and hovercraft are stored and launched, along with amphibious fighting vehicles.

According to several eyewitnesses, a fire broke out this morning on the 1st PLAN Type 075 LHD, which is currently being fitted out at the Hudong shipyard in Shanghai.



It seems as if the fire was quickly put out but how it will affect the ship's schedule is not clear now. pic.twitter.com/OZCYjbRe1t — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) April 11, 2020

The assault ship has been under construction after the first such vessel was completed in September 2019, and Beijing has ordered at least three of the vessels. There were suggestions, according to Forbes, that it could be launched very soon. It’s expected that, by 2030, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will have at least six aircraft carriers in operation that are similar in design to the US Navy’s America Class.

And yet again an update from the second Type 075 LHD under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai .... seems to be quite ready for launch!



(Images via @云墨斋SSS at Weibo) pic.twitter.com/wKGUxdKMnk — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) April 9, 2020

A landing helicopter dock, or simply LHD, another form of amphibious assault ship, is a type of helicopter carrier that can also carry troops, tanks and other equipment for amphibious assaults.