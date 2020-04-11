Bang Bang Con: Watch BTS Concert Online During Pandemic

K-pop phenomena stays close to fans even during the hardest times, launching online streaming performances on YouTube.

BTS has surprised fans with "Bang Bang Con," a series of concerts it will be streaming on their “BANGTANTV" YouTube channel for two days: 18th and 19th of April.

​According to the schedule, ARMY (the name of the BTS fandom) will be able to enjoy concerts given by the group between 2014 and 2018.

The most popular K-pop band was supposed to start a new world tour this month, with the first live performance at Seoul Olympic Stadium. On 28 February, Big Hit Entertainment notified fans via BTS's official fan club portal 'Weverse' that the upcoming 'Map of the Soul' tour concert in Seoul had been cancelled due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. The group's North America tour, that was scheduled from 26 April to 6 June is postponed as well, with no new dates announced.

All fans received a full refund for their tickets and donated those refunds to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association reaching 500 million KRW in total, towards the fight against COVID-19.

During the quarantine, BTS are suggesting fans learn Korean with them - starting a series of Korean language teaching videos in order to improve the bond between the band and their foreign fans, who speak different languages.

Fans are flattered to see their idols trying to lighten up their self-isolation days.

here's my DIY army bomb for #BANGBANGCON cause I don't have money for a real one pic.twitter.com/EOxzPzny7g — 🌈Georgi⁷ (@cutesybt21) April 11, 2020

we’re going to watch this again at the #BANGBANGCON AND THEN WHAT? pic.twitter.com/sWbKigpttr — van⁷ (@btseternaIs) April 11, 2020