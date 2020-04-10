Ex-Monsta X Wonho Returns as Solo Artist, Launches Accounts on Social Networks

After the idol was cleared of drug charges earlier in March, he signed an exclusive contract with a new label.

Highline Entertainment recently signed an exclusive contract with Wonho (real name Lee Ho-seok), the agency confirmed on 10 April. The agency will promote the former leading vocalist of K-pop boy band Monsta X as a solo artist and producer. Soon after the announcement, official Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as a fan cafe for the new soloist were opened.

Highline Entertainment is a branch of Starship Entertainment, which is in charge of Monsta X; the label manages artists like DJ Soda and PLUMA. Wonho, who has demonstrated his talent in writing lyrics and composing songs as a member of Monsta X, also commented on the announcement saying that he deeply reflects on his past behaviour and he is very thankful for the opportunity to start his career again and for the fan support he was given all this time.

Monbebes (the official name for the Monsta X fandom) ready to support favourite member as a soloist.

monbebe running to go follow Wonho on all his social media accounts.pic.twitter.com/kIseyd15gw — diamands (@diamands901) April 10, 2020

10 Mar 2020- Wonho cleared of his charges

10 Apr 2020 - News that Wonho has signed with Highline Ent

10 May 2020 - What is next?#WonhoIsBack #WONHO #원호 pic.twitter.com/SxuHLmJqr5 — 🌸 limini WONHOISBACK (@crownmewiththat) April 10, 2020

It feels weird tagging @official__wonho idk why I always wanted a sns for the members but I didn’t expect it will happen like this especially for wonho that said @OfficialMonstaX is more than enough to him ㅠㅠ — 🐰follow:found Wonho #1 하트 (@onehoed) April 10, 2020

i love how his soloist name is wonho. just wonho. like madonna or rihanna or beyoncé. just wonho. powerful. — 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@caramelkihyun) April 10, 2020

dude i just realized it's easter this sunday and wonho just came back he really is jesus — wonho's ayato ♡ (@leeminhyikes_) April 10, 2020

​Wonho suspended his career in 2019 as a member of the popular K-pop band Monsta X and Starship Entertainment terminated his contract amid a scandal which erupted after an individual claimed he had witnessed the idol smoking marijuana in 2013. The investigation into the case lasted five months before Wonho's internal investigation was concluded on 10 March, finding no evidence of drug use.