5.9-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Philippines - USGS

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has struck off the Philippines, the United States Geological Survey reported.
It added that the epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 149 km, 16 km to the east of Basco which has a population of some 7,000 people.
M5.9 - 15km E of Basco, Philippines— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) April 10, 2020
Mag: 5.9
Depth: 148.74km
Date-Time: 2020-04-10 16:44:55 UTChttps://t.co/rmlnMhNQHJ#USGS #Earthquake #Philippines pic.twitter.com/JwwzTMHH3X
No injuries or damage has been reported.
