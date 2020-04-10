Register
06:14 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Type 002 aircraft carrier of People's Liberation Army Navy

    US Warships Struggle over COVID-19 as China Holds Naval Drills in the Pacific, According to US Media

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Tyg728 / Type 002 aircraft carrier of People's Liberation Army Navy
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (10)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107766/94/1077669423_0:8:1201:683_1200x675_80_0_0_d4cd160953eb1adc3f46db1fb6be529c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004101078901862-us-warships-struggle-over-covid-19-as-china-holds-naval-drills-in-the-pacific-according-to-us-media/

    As the US has currently logged more COVID-19 cases than any other country, China has ceased reporting new instances of the disease, lifting the 76-day lockdown of its city of Wuhan, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic.

    Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, China recently conducted naval drills in the South China Sea, as the People's Liberation Army seeks to boost its coastal capabilities in the Pacific, writes Newsweek, citing the ruling Chinese Communist Party's Global Times newspaper.

    In May, Type 22 missile boats were deployed to the area for four days of live-fire exercises.

    The drills were said to involve warfighting scenarios seeking to enhance the coast combat skills of the vessels along the coast, as well as counter-mining, damage control and rescue operations.

    Li Tang, China Daily
    People's Liberation Army Navy officers attend the launch ceremony for China's first amphibious assault ship in Shanghai on Sept 25, 2019

    Referred to as "HOUBEI-class wave-piercing catamaran missile patrol boats" by the Pentagon, the stealth and speed of the Type 22 fleet are what allows it to overcome larger targets such as aircraft carriers, such as those deployed to the Pacific by Washington.

    The drills were carried out in a region which is a sticking point in relations between Washington and Beijing.

    The waters of the South China Sea, which are disputed by five countries and Taiwan but mostly controlled by Beijing, are frequently visited by US Navy ships that Washington claims are conducting freedom of navigation operations.

    The passage of US destroyers and aircraft carriers near the disputed islands has angered the Chinese government, which protests over what it slams as “provocations” and violations of Chinese sovereignty.

    Warships in the Grip of COVID-19

    The current drills come against the backdrop of reports of US aircraft carriers are in the grips of the novel coronavirus disease, with hundreds of sailors infected, reported the outlet.

    At least four advanced US warships have been linked to cases of COVID-19, with a vessel that most recently visited the South China Sea, the Guam-anchored USS Theodore Roosevelt, registering some 416 cases as of Thursday.

    A sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier was reportedly rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care Thursday after being discovered unconscious, according to an emailed statement from the Navy cited by Business Insider. The sailor had been in a 14-day quarantine at Naval Base Guam.

    The USS Theodore Roosevelt had reported 416 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, after 286 cases had been reported by the Navy on Wednesday.

    The Navy is said to be waiting for results of over one thousand tests.

    The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / Nguyen Huy Kham
    The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020

    Meanwhile, the vessel’s former commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, is said to have also tested positive for COVID-19.

    This comes after Crozier was demoted last week by ex-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly over a leaked memo where he was found to have sent urgent letters to his command requesting assistance to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

    Modly himself resigned on 31 March after a speech addressed to the ship's crew criticising the former CO leaked to the press, where the former Acting Navy Chief accused Crozier of being "too naive or too stupid" to lead the ship.

    COVID-19 cases have been also reported among sailors stationed on the USS Ronald Reagan, currently in Yokosuka, Japan and at least one service member of the Washington-based USS Carl Vinson has also reportedly tested positive.

    The USS Nimitz was revealed on Thursday to have "a very small number of breakouts," according to Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Addressing a press briefing on 9 April, Hyten said:

    “It's not a good idea to think that the Teddy Roosevelt is a one-of-a-kind issue. We have too many ships at sea, we have too many deployed capabilities. There's 5,000 sailors on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. To think that it will never happen again is not a good way to plan. Our military remains ready and continues to operate around the globe," he added.

    The COVID-19 novel coronavirus was first detected in China’s Wuhan and has since infected 81,518 people in the country since December 2019.

    However, after an unprecedented effort to contain the outbreak by means of mobilizing military resources and resorting to rigid isolation scenarios, currently the country has ceased reporting new instances of the disease, lifting the 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

    On Wednesday, healthy residents and visitors were allowed to leave the capital of Hubei province, with trains and flights resumed and highway entrances reopened, as the country is now moving towards easing the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19.

    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (10)

    Related:

    ‘Anti-Ship Budget Seriousness’: US Navy Buying Hundreds of Missiles to Take on China’s Fleet
    China Blasts US for ‘Poisoning Ties’ as US Navy Sails Tomahawk-Armed Warship Through Taiwan Strait
    Beijing Resumes Operations in South China Sea as US Navy Struggles to Cope With Coronavirus
    Tags:
    South China Sea, aircraft carriers, aircraft carrier, aircraft carrier, coronavirus, COVID-19, Navy, Navy, drills, drill, drills, China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, 8 April 2020. After 11 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning from a re-opened Wuhan, the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the sprawling central Chinese city.
    Wuhan Lockdown Lifted: Daily Life in City That Became Epicentre of COVID-19 Outbreak in China
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse