Matter Brooks No Delay: K-Pop Idol With COVID-19 Symptoms Reportedly Spread It To Sex Worker

A K-Pop idol and leader of the group Supernova, Yoon Hak, has been caught visiting a private 'salon' in Seoul’s Gangnam district, according to a report by News1. The media claimed, citing a source, that a sex worker after meeting with Yoon Hak, who returned from Japan on 24 March, began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms on 29 March and was confirmed positive on 2 April.

The idol's first symptoms of COVID-19 appeared on 27 March, and he got tested positive for the virus on 1 April.

An official representative from Yoon Hak stated that the singer knows the sex worker, but did not enter the salon and just met her after work.

Yoon Hak, who debuted in 2007 as a member of Supernova, is active as a singer and actor more in Japan than in South Korea. In 2018, he appeared in the SBS drama 'Fates & Furies', and was recently known to have participated in the Korea-Japan joint audition 'G-EGG' as a producer.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government is urging Koreans to refrain from going to clubs, karaoke bars, and salons because of the explosion of COVID-19 cases in the Gangman area, where the most fancy clubs are situated. Officials believe this is due to the nature of such entertainment establishments as customers and employees are frequently in close contact in closed spaces.