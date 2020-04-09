Five Rockets Hit NATO Air Base in Eastern Afghanistan - Resolute Support Mission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO Resolute Support Mission said on Thursday that five rockets were launched towards Bagram military base in the eastern Afghan province of Parwan, adding that there were no casualties during the incident.

The mission took to Twitter to report on the rocket attack.

#NATO @ResoluteSupport missions says, Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning. There were no casualties or injuries. Our #ANDSF partners are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/jf07N3KPux — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) April 9, 2020

Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the incident. In their statement, as quoted by Reuters, they said that their fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad at the Bagram base.

This comes as a hundred Taliban members were scheduled to be released on Thursday from a jail near the base.

Earlier this week, talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Kabul stalled after the government delayed the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. According to a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, as cited by AFP, the release was delayed because the government did not want to include fifteen of the Taliban's 'top commanders' in the list of those who would be freed.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.