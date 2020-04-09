Pakistan's Army Shoots Down Indian Quadcopter - Reports

“In this provocative act, the Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory when conducting surveillance,” the Pakistan military’s media wing ISPR said in a statement.
The incident took place days after Indian authorities claimed a massive level of infiltration from Pakistan's side in the recent past. Earlier this week, five Indian Army special forces soldiers were killed in an intense close counter operation near the Line of Control.
Pakistan had summoned an Indian diplomat earlier this year to register a protest over unabated violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement.
