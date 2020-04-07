Chinese Army Releases Indian Youth After 19 Days of Alleged Abduction Near Contested Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and China share nearly 2,400 miles of a loosely demarcated border. Both sides continually accuse each other of transgressing into the other’s territory. China has on several occasions opposed visits of India’s top leaders, including the prime minister, to the north-eastern Indian state Arunachal Pradesh.

China's People's Liberation Army released a 21-year-old Indian man on Tuesday 19 days after he was allegedly abducted from disputed Arunachal Pradesh. India claimed that security personnel from China had abducted the man. However, China did not make any statement on this allegation.

“Owing to peace and tranquillity in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on April 7”, defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai stated on Tuesday.

The youth was abducted on 19 March from near the Indo-China border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said.

“Togley Singkam, who was handed over to the Indian Army personnel guarding the border, was immediately put into quarantine amid fear of coronavirus infection”, defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said on Tuesday.

The incident took place last month when Singkam along with his two friends — Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade — went fishing and to collect traditional herbs near the border, which is loosely demarcated by the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian side claimed that Chinese troops took Singkam, while his two friends managed to escape.

China considers Arunachal Pradesh as the southern part of Tibet, while India claims the entirety Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of the country.